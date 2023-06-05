iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bokf Na owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.68. 687,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,236. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

