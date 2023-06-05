iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,336.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,244 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,238,000 after acquiring an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,752,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.88. 15,319,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

