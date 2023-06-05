iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.