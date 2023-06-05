iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

