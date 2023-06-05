IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 5.6%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.74. 7,099,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,528,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.