IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Sells $46,466.84 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,227. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.