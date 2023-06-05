Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 5.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.