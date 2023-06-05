Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,102,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,364,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

