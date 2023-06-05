Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.79

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 93788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 873,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.