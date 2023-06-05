Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $326.00. The company traded as high as $318.62 and last traded at $317.49, with a volume of 1512348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.18.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

