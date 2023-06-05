Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) vs. Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Financial Review

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 25.48% 6.38% 0.24% Inter & Co, Inc. 0.56% 0.41% 0.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 2 5 1 0 1.88 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crédit Agricole and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus price target of $10.99, indicating a potential upside of 88.76%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Crédit Agricole’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crédit Agricole is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $25.08 billion 1.40 $5.73 billion $0.99 5.88 Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 1.61 -$2.15 million $0.02 146.57

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Crédit Agricole is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Large customers segment operates in capital markets, investment banking, and financing activities. The Specialised Financial Services segment provides financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. The French Retail Banking-LCL segment offers a full range of banking products and services, together with asset management, insurance and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment encompasses international subsidiaries and equity investments that are mainly involved in Retail Banking. The Corporate Cen

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.