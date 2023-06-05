Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,687 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.84% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.34. 8,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

