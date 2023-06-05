Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 227 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 95,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,478,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 183,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,095,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.94. The stock had a trading volume of 574,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,951. The firm has a market cap of $467.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.19 and a 200 day moving average of $497.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile



UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

