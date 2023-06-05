Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 15,509 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

