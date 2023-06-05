Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

