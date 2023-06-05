Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,503,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,048,000.

SCHJ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,722. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

