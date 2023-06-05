Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 25.34% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKEM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

