Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 4.78% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,455.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PICB traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.27.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.