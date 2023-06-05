Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.