Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 14,685 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 150,036 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

