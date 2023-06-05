Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $488,605.00.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

