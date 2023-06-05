Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,846. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

