Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 110 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $14,335.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.90. 3,202,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,214. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.