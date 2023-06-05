Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells 1,279 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JOUT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,943. The stock has a market cap of $597.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

