Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells 11,726 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. 9,108,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,227. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.