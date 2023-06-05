Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 4,246 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

EXP stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 358,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 69,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

