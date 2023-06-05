Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $842,490 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

