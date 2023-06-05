ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ICL. Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

