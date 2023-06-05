HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.16. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 4,665 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
