HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.16. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 4,665 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 59,510 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 488,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth $4,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

