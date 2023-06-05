Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP opened at $17.61 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

