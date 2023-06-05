Hive Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $158.17 million and $4.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 494,297,124 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

