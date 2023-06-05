Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 20th

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

