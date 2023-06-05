HI Price Tops $0.0056 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. HI has a market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $147,769.04 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,717.02 or 1.00025632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00598432 USD and is up 42.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $556,668.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

