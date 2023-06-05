Head-To-Head Analysis: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) & Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Rating) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and FTAI Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Andatee China Marine Fuel Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.37 -$153.58 million ($1.72) -2.09

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTAI Infrastructure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure -55.06% -21.85% -6.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corp. engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fuel for marine vessels. Its products include cargo vessel fuel and fishing boat fuel. The company was founded on July 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NasdaqGS : FIP) operates independently of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC as of August 1, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.