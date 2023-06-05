Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 40,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 66,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Hawkins Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 177,318 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 129,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

