Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Position Lessened by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC cut its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,014 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences comprises 16.5% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Harmony Biosciences worth $143,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 257,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,676. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

