Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Elevance Health makes up 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,102. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.32 and its 200-day moving average is $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

