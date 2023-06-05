Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 260 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.56. The company had a trading volume of 385,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,186. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,121,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

