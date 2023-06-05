Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
