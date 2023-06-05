Grin (GRIN) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $531,403.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,566.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00340379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00551029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.42 or 0.00424081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

