Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262,840 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Griffon worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 232,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -8.79%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.