Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$38.82 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.16. The company has a market cap of C$36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

About Great-West Lifeco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

