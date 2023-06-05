Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Position Lowered by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,784 shares during the period. Graphite Bio makes up 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.79% of Graphite Bio worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.09.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

