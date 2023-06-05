GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 6.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 130,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 663,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Rating)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.