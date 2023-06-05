Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $188.62

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $188.62, but opened at $177.00. Globant shares last traded at $175.64, with a volume of 195,717 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

About Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5,250.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,421,000 after acquiring an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,313,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,388,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.