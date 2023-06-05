GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Holdings Lifted by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,740 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for approximately 19.0% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned approximately 3.48% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $996,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 3.2 %

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.