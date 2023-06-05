Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.44

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 423390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

