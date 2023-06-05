Global Endowment Management LP Takes $2.71 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of META stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.22. 13,946,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $697.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

