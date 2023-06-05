Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,988,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.38. 602,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,885. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.