Global Endowment Management LP Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 0.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.04. The company had a trading volume of 739,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.75, a PEG ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

